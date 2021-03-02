Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TMSNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.19. Temenos has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.