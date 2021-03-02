Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.