Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSE:TEI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
