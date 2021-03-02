Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

