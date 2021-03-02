Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
