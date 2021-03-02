Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of GIM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 201,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,206. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 82,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $449,118.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,387,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,903. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

