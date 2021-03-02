Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the January 28th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,629 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $251,330.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,387,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,903 in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 247,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter.

GIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 201,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

