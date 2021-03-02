Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.33

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 12124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

