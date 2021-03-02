Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tenable by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.