Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.17

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 9378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 40,444 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $1,663,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

