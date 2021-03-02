TENT (TENT) Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $4.53 million and $403,190.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00497578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00075850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00080059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00498678 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,171,600 coins and its circulating supply is 33,094,508 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

