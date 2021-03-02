Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Down 5.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.74 and last traded at $126.80. 1,698,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,082,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,283,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Teradyne by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 947,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.