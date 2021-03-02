TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.44

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.44 and traded as high as C$6.75. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 7,341 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TeraGo from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.44.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

