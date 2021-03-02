Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 274.5% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEZNY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

