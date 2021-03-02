Ternio (TERN) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ternio has traded 178.9% higher against the dollar. Ternio has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $1,725.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Ternio Token Trading

