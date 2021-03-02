Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.42

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 15056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Ternium alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $2,936,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $3,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.