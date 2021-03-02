Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $718.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $811.15 and its 200-day moving average is $575.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $689.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,442.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

