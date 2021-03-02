Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $26.97. 2,127,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 575,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.