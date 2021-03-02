Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $26.97. 2,127,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 575,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.