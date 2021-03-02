The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.42 Million

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $77.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.07 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $59.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $315.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $319.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in The Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

