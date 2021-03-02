The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.01

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$77.01 and last traded at C$76.75, with a volume of 1252867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

