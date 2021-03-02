The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$83.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNS. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 target price (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.23.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$1.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.83. The stock has a market cap of C$93.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$77.12.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.