The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,387,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of The Charles Schwab worth $179,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 2,675,961 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $4,991,946.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock valued at $100,308,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.