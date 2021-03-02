The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Cooper Companies worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $390.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $396.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

