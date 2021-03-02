The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $316.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.
EL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.
EL stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.46. 8,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.59. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31.
In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,255,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
