The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $316.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

EL stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.46. 8,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.59. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,255,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

