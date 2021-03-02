The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Down 10.3%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 1,657,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,019,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.
Several research analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 2.39.
About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)
The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.
