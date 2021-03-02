The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Down 10.3%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 1,657,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,019,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 835,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

