The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.77

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $26.35. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 14,467 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.60.
The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.
The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
