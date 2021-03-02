The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.77

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $26.35. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 14,467 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.