The Force Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.38 or 0.00504871 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

