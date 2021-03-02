The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:GDV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 178,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,471. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
