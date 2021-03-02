The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 178,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,471. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

