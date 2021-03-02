The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GLU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.90.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

