The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
