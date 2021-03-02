The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE GGT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 54,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,047. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.