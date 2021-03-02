The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

GUT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,582. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

In other The Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

