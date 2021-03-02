The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

GUT traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,582. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

In other The Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

