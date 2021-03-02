The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The Gap has decreased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 8,064,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

