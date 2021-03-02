The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $61.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $61.00 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,684. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,388,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,102,000 after purchasing an additional 401,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 384,187 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

