The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.84 to $8.92. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $28.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $34.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $31.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.25 to $35.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

GS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,302. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $336.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.