The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€29.60” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €1.22 ($1.44) on Tuesday, hitting €32.56 ($38.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €40.50 ($47.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

