The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€29.60” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €1.22 ($1.44) on Tuesday, hitting €32.56 ($38.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €40.50 ($47.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

