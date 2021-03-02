The Graph 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $407.85 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $407.85 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.99 or 0.00810232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

