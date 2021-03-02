The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in February

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $$3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Gym Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

