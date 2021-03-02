The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of The Hershey worth $33,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $785,756. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.57. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

