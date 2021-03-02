The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $67,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

HD stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $280.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.