The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $232,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.47. 71,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,603. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.81 and a 200 day moving average of $275.33.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

