The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

