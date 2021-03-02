The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get The Joint alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a PE ratio of 153.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.