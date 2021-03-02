The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.