The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.34 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

