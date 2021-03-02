The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Trading 5.2% Higher

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 109,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 75,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.65.

Get The New Home alerts:

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The New Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The New Home by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The New Home by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The New Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in The New Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

The New Home Company Profile (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.