The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Trading 5.2% Higher

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 109,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 75,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.65.
The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.
The New Home Company Profile (NYSE:NWHM)
The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
