The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.77. The company has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

