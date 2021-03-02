The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Progressive worth $102,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,293. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

