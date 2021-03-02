The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of The Progressive worth $84,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 259,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Progressive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.