The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 5.5%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 1,684,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,917,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at $55,958,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Insiders have sold 688,256 shares of company stock worth $15,021,242 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

