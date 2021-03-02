The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,392. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

